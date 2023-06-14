Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.35.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KNX shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Knight-Swift Transportation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

Get Knight-Swift Transportation alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of Knight-Swift Transportation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total transaction of $72,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,685.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total transaction of $96,866.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,582 shares in the company, valued at $261,082.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Dustin Ohlman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.10, for a total value of $72,930.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 137 shares in the company, valued at $7,685.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,516 shares of company stock worth $4,047,808 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Knight-Swift Transportation

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 1.0 %

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KNX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,138,926 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $216,920,000 after acquiring an additional 177,233 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 27,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,433,000 after purchasing an additional 3,098 shares during the last quarter. Two Point Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth $8,796,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 29,385 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 58.9% in the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 6,179 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KNX opened at $54.22 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. Knight-Swift Transportation has a one year low of $43.53 and a one year high of $64.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 9.22%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Knight-Swift Transportation Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About Knight-Swift Transportation

(Get Rating)

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of multiple truckload transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following business segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. The Trucking segment comprises irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight-Swift Transportation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.