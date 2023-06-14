Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Increased by Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV

Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 134,566 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,246 shares during the period. Kinder Morgan comprises approximately 2.2% of Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KMI. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the fourth quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kinder Morgan alerts:

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE KMI opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.77 and a fifty-two week high of $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.2825 dividend. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.64%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinder Morgan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinder Morgan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.