Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.96

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.96 and traded as low as $15.67. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $15.67, with a volume of 5,480 shares changing hands.

Kewaunee Scientific Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $44.97 million, a PE ratio of -66.66 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.96.

Institutional Trading of Kewaunee Scientific

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kewaunee Scientific by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 170,541 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,474 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kewaunee Scientific by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 185,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,273,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. 34.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Company Profile

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates through two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

