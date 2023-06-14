KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.63

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $49.63 and last traded at $49.52, with a volume of 599262 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on KB Home in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KB Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of KB Home in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of KB Home from $51.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KB Home from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.65.

Get KB Home alerts:

KB Home Trading Up 0.5 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

KB Home Dividend Announcement

KB Home ( NYSE:KBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 11.73%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that KB Home will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.59%.

KB Home declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 22nd that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 15.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total transaction of $6,789,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,472,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,648,835.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On KB Home

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 5.8% during the third quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 52,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of KB Home by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,188 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,909,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of KB Home in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth $670,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

KB Home Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KB Home Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Home and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.