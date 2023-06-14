Katherine Stueland Sells 2,674 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $17,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $130,020.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.
GeneDx Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of WGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 168,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,411. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GeneDx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 49.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About GeneDx
GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GeneDx (WGS)
- As Peloton Shares Fall Over 90%, A Comeback Strategy Surges
- Inflation, The Fed, And The Summer Rally
- How to Trade Stocks Online the Right Way
- SentinelOne Stock is Down, But Is it Out?
- Oracle Has Spoken: The AI Cloud Is Bigger And Growing Faster
Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.