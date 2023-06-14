Katherine Stueland Sells 2,674 Shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS) Stock

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Rating) CEO Katherine Stueland sold 2,674 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $17,354.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $130,020.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Katherine Stueland also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katherine Stueland sold 8,685 shares of GeneDx stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $56,452.50.

GeneDx Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of WGS traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.87. The stock had a trading volume of 168,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,411. GeneDx Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $5.73 and a 1-year high of $81.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

GeneDx ( NASDAQ:WGS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.82) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.65) by ($1.17). GeneDx had a negative return on equity of 115.70% and a negative net margin of 238.09%. The company had revenue of $43.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -5.9 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WGS. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in GeneDx by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 256,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 49.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 25,236 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,456,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 133,789 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 67.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,518,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226,502 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in GeneDx by 2.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 626,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares during the period. 56.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About GeneDx

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Further Reading

