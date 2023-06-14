K9 Gold (CVE:KNC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.03

K9 Gold Corp. (CVE:KNC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 80000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
K9 Gold Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 million, a PE ratio of -0.75 and a beta of -0.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.05.
About K9 Gold
K9 Gold Corp. engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral interests. It holds 100% interests in the Stony Lake East Gold project consisting of 8 mineral licenses covering an area of 13,625 hectares located in the Grand Falls province of Newfoundland. The company also owns interests in the Desert Eagle project comprising 97 lode claims covering an area of 2,004 acres located in Garfield County, Utah.
