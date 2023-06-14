Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF) Short Interest Down 96.7% in May

Juva Life Inc. (OTCMKTS:JUVAF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 96.7% from the May 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of JUVAF remained flat at $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,018. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. Juva Life has a 12-month low of $0.03 and a 12-month high of $0.20.

Juva Life Inc acquire, owns, and operate in cannabis business in medical and recreational cannabis sectors. Juva Life Inc was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

