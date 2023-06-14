JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA) Hits New 12-Month High at $42.90

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.90 and last traded at $42.89, with a volume of 104130 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.73.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.60. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.92.

Get JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 29,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,365 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,908,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan U.S. Quality Factor ETF (JQUA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Quality Factor index. The fund selects companies from the Russell 1000 using three quality factors: profitability, earnings, and solvency. JQUA was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.