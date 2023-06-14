JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Stock Position Lifted by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 396,532 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF comprises about 3.1% of Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $19,878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,647,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the last quarter. Headinvest LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 33,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $365,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.05 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.99 and a 1 year high of $50.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.22.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.