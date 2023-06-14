JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Get Rating) by 81.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 103,686 shares during the quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $11,592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,981,000 after buying an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,949,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,234,000 after acquiring an additional 2,974,897 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 33.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,321,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,153,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.07. 740,247 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,331,135. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.99 and a 12-month high of $50.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.22.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

