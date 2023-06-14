JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,712 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,174,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,884,910 shares during the period. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 141,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,691,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Group raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group now owns 7,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 3,289 shares during the last quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA purchased a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,392,000. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 25,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $54.60. 585,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,776,474. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $54.56 and its 200 day moving average is $54.60.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.