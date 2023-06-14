JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS) Shares Purchased by Fort Point Capital Partners LLC

Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,586 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF were worth $1,477,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JPUS. UBS Group AG raised its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 349,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,137,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Quantitative Advantage LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 192,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after purchasing an additional 12,580 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA JPUS opened at $96.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $502.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.96. JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $85.37 and a 12 month high of $102.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $95.86.

About JPMorgan Diversified Return US Equity ETF

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Equity ETF (JPUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US stocks selected from the Russell 1000 using relative value, momentum, and quality factors. The fund is weighted for equal risk contribution at the sector level and holdings are equal-weighted within sectors.

