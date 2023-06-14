JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stake Reduced by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 48.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 862,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 810,543 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $114,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,484,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,087,917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,654,947 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $556,791,000. Cottage Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11,378.2% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,100,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,064,396 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,027,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,015,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 272,539,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,480,408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,554 shares in the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE JPM opened at $142.06 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $144.34. The company has a market cap of $415.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.11.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.69. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.02% and a net margin of 23.73%. The business had revenue of $38.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.63 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,083,461.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 113,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.93, for a total value of $15,447,085.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 566,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,026,773.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $167,424.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at $6,083,461.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,449 shares of company stock valued at $18,806,497. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JPM shares. Bank of America increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $152.00 to $149.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.65.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services to consumers and small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.