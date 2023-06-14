Joystick 24-Hour Volume Hits $13,483.48 (JOY)

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. During the last week, Joystick has traded 22.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $13,483.48 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joystick token can now be bought for about $0.0270 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.07 or 0.00019495 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00019256 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00015719 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,003.19 or 1.00017836 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000793 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002492 BTC.

About Joystick

Joystick is a token. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io.

Joystick Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.0278776 USD and is down -2.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,135.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

