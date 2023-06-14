Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA) Short Interest Up 184.9% in May

Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 184.9% from the May 15th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Jones Soda Price Performance

Jones Soda stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,142. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its 200 day moving average is $0.24. The company has a market cap of $21.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.25. Jones Soda has a 52-week low of $0.18 and a 52-week high of $0.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Jones Soda

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jones Soda stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Jones Soda Co. (OTCMKTS:JSDA – Get Rating) by 84.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.16% of Jones Soda worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Jones Soda

Jones Soda Co, together with its subsidiaries, engages in development, production, marketing, and distribution of beverages primarily in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides craft sodas under the Jones Soda and Lemoncocco brands; and cannabis products under the Mary Jones brand.

