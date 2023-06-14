Johnson Controls International plc (JCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.37 on July 14th

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 7th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th will be given a dividend of 0.37 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 16th. This is an increase from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Johnson Controls International has raised its dividend by an average of 10.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Johnson Controls International has a dividend payout ratio of 35.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Johnson Controls International to earn $4.04 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.6%.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $64.73 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.41 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Johnson Controls International has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Johnson Controls International from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Johnson Controls International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Johnson Controls International news, CFO Olivier Leonetti sold 30,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.36, for a total transaction of $1,932,972.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,757 shares in the company, valued at $6,345,566.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Donofrio sold 14,253 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $898,224.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,411.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Johnson Controls International by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,404,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,552,000 after buying an additional 565,112 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 399,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

