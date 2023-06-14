John Wiley & Sons (WLY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

John Wiley & Sons (NYSE:WLY – Get Rating) will announce its 4/30/2023 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, June 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE WLY opened at $37.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -219.09 and a beta of 1.03. John Wiley & Sons has a 52 week low of $34.48 and a 52 week high of $54.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 11th were given a dividend of $0.347 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 10th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -817.65%.

Separately, TheStreet cut John Wiley & Sons from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th.

In related news, EVP Matthew Leavy sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total transaction of $167,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,184 shares in the company, valued at $193,259.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLY. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in John Wiley & Sons by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,892,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research Publishing & Platforms, Academic & Professional Learning, and Education Services. The Research Publishing & Platforms segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

