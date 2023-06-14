JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Bank of America

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the company’s previous close.

FROG has been the subject of a number of other reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of JFrog from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of JFrog from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of JFrog from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of JFrog from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

JFrog Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of JFrog stock opened at $26.30 on Wednesday. JFrog has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $27.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at JFrog

JFrog ( NASDAQ:FROG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). JFrog had a negative net margin of 30.82% and a negative return on equity of 10.49%. The company had revenue of $79.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.48 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other JFrog news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of JFrog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Yoav Landman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $310,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 7,271,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,520,919.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeff Horing sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $11,270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,248,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,753,616.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,342,405 shares of company stock worth $30,500,822 in the last quarter. 30.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JFrog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FROG. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Freemont Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of JFrog by 2,303.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of JFrog by 363.6% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of JFrog in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

About JFrog

(Get Rating)

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform in the United States. The company's products include JFrog Artifactory, a package repository that allows teams and organizations to store, update, and manage their software packages at any scale; JFrog Pipelines, an integration/continuous delivery tool for automating and orchestrating the movement of software packages; JFrog Xray, which scan JFrog Artifactory; and JFrog Distribution that provides software package distribution with enterprise-grade performance.

