Jeanette Sellers Sells 1,170 Shares of nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO) Stock

nCino, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) VP Jeanette Sellers sold 1,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.05, for a total value of $28,138.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,398.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jeanette Sellers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Jeanette Sellers sold 2,765 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.19, for a total value of $66,885.35.

On Monday, April 10th, Jeanette Sellers sold 557 shares of nCino stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $13,223.18.

On Thursday, April 6th, Jeanette Sellers sold 254 shares of nCino stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total value of $6,123.94.

NCNO traded down $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.29. 811,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 823,185. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. nCino, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.58 and a 12-month high of $39.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.39 and a beta of 0.33.

nCino ( NASDAQ:NCNO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Analysts predict that nCino, Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NCNO. State of Wyoming lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 56.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in nCino by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in nCino by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in nCino by 218.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on nCino from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays reduced their target price on nCino from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens cut their price target on nCino from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded nCino from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, nCino presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

