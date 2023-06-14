Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGW – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 633.3% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of JUGGW remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday. 9 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,287. Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition stock. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:JUGGW – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,527 shares during the quarter. Periscope Capital Inc.’s holdings in Jaws Juggernaut Acquisition were worth $129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

