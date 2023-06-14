Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF) Short Interest Up 202.6% in May

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a growth of 202.6% from the May 15th total of 23,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JOF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after buying an additional 393,272 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,937,000 after buying an additional 111,689 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 763,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,278,000 after buying an additional 71,173 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 148,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 16,916 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:JOF traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 38,018 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,190. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day moving average of $6.84. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund has a 12 month low of $5.55 and a 12 month high of $7.57.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund Company Profile

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

