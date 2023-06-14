Ivanhoe Electric (NYSEAMERICAN:IE) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Ivanhoe Electric Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IE – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.17 and last traded at $14.17. Approximately 76,041 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 417,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.58.

IE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Ivanhoe Electric from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ivanhoe Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.70.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.48 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Ivanhoe Electric ( NYSEAMERICAN:IE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.68 million for the quarter. Ivanhoe Electric had a negative net margin of 4,217.06% and a negative return on equity of 44.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ivanhoe Electric Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Taylor Melvin acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $222,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,547,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Mark Andrew Stuart Gibson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.51, for a total transaction of $57,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 339,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,910,649.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Taylor Melvin purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.10 per share, for a total transaction of $222,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 770,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,547,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,812,300. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kopernik Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,176,000. Orion Resource Partners USA LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,238,000. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ivanhoe Electric by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. SailingStone Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,859,000 after purchasing an additional 40,121 shares in the last quarter. Raffles Associates LP purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ivanhoe Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,916,000. 27.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in the United States. It operates through Critical Metals, Technology, and Energy Storage. The company holds 84.6% interests in the Tintic copper-gold project covering an area of 65 square kilometers located in Utah. It also holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Santa Cruz copper project covering an area of 77.59 square kilometers located in Arizona; 75% interest in the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project covering an area of 24.2 square kilometers located in Montana; and 60% interest in the Ivory Coast project covering an area of 1,125 square kilometers located in the Ivory Coast.

