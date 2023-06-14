Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 430.7% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 430.7% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.
Isuzu Motors Price Performance
Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 11,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.33.
About Isuzu Motors
