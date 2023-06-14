Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Up 430.7% in May

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, an increase of 430.7% from the May 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Isuzu Motors Price Performance

Shares of Isuzu Motors stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.90. 11,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day moving average is $12.01. Isuzu Motors has a 1 year low of $10.32 and a 1 year high of $13.33.

Get Isuzu Motors alerts:

About Isuzu Motors

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Isuzu Motors Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, light commercial vehicles, and diesel engines and components worldwide. Its products include heavy and medium duty trucks and buses, and light-duty trucks; passenger pickup vehicles, pickup trucks, tractors, and sport utility vehicles; and marine and industrial engines.

Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.