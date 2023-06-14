iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Position Boosted by Aua Capital Management LLC

Aua Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,548 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Aua Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Aua Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 261.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,792,000 after purchasing an additional 179,609 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 689.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 85,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,349,000 after acquiring an additional 74,957 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 9,859.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 50,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,800,000 after purchasing an additional 50,085 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 342,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,546,000 after purchasing an additional 47,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 2,163.5% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 39,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,725,000 after purchasing an additional 38,121 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYH opened at $276.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $277.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $277.78. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a fifty-two week low of $247.38 and a fifty-two week high of $294.07.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

