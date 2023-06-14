iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Holdings Cut by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,843,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OneAscent Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.56. 399,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,301. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $108.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

