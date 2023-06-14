iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Hits New 52-Week High at $95.12

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $95.12 and last traded at $95.01, with a volume of 117871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.76.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $90.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.95.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 124,827.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 91,796,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,674,205,000 after acquiring an additional 91,723,231 shares during the period. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $149,997,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 15,554.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,090,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083,061 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,224,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,746,000 after acquiring an additional 733,494 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,462,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,269,000 after acquiring an additional 664,589 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.