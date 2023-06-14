iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 845,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 1,221,993 shares.The stock last traded at $71.95 and had previously closed at $71.62.

The company has a market cap of $28.52 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IWR. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 11.3% during the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 13,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

