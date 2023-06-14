iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by Equitable Holdings Inc.

Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 528,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises about 2.0% of Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Equitable Holdings Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $113,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWF. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,134,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,169,921,000 after acquiring an additional 3,186,645 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,242.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,894,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $608,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678,614 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.8% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,537,512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $543,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,087 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 121.3% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,327,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $489,630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,425 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 166.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,366,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $292,654,000 after purchasing an additional 854,044 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $270.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,724. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.05. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $202.05 and a 52-week high of $270.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

