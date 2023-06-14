iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Reaches New 1-Year High at $266.35

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $266.35 and last traded at $266.31, with a volume of 538358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $263.98.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $250.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $236.05. The stock has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 31,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $12,027,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $453,000. BKA Wealth Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,063,000. Finally, Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $2,241,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

