iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) traded up 0% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$50.12 and last traded at C$50.12. 20,667 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 31,888 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.10.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$50.10 and a 200-day moving average of C$50.09.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%.

