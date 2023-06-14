iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Position Boosted by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 905,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,736 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 6.2% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc. owned 0.30% of iShares National Muni Bond ETF worth $96,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 524.4% in the fourth quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 70.5% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.44. The stock had a trading volume of 148,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,588,772. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $106.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.72. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $108.82.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

