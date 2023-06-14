iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP) Shares Acquired by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EPP – Get Rating) by 135.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 364,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,041 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Flow Traders U.S. LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF were worth $15,615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 555,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,762,000 after acquiring an additional 40,148 shares in the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 74,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,793,000 after acquiring an additional 3,760 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 105,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,543,000 after acquiring an additional 19,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Price Performance

EPP stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $43.14. 56,112 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,451. iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF has a 12-month low of $36.62 and a 12-month high of $47.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.91.

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Pacific ex Japan ET (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded securities in the aggregate in the Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore markets, as measured by the MSCI Pacific ex-Japan Index (the Index).

