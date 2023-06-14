iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Hits New 1-Year High at $63.82

Shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $63.82 and last traded at $63.77, with a volume of 279630 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $63.09.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.31. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.00.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 185.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,610,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,550,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344,926 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,366,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 32.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,250,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,857,000 after purchasing an additional 555,612 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 1,348.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 586,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 546,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Discovery Capital Management LLC CT purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,331,000.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.