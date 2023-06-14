iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.68

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.67, with a volume of 21475 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.36.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IVLU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 12,080.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,346,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,547,000 after buying an additional 3,319,404 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,099,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227,763 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 9.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,498,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,190 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 115.7% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,674,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,505,000 after acquiring an additional 898,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 7.8% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,749,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,047,000 after acquiring an additional 852,634 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

