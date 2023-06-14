iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $40.13

iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (BATS:PICK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $40.13 and last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 179071 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.23.
iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.18.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 286,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,242,000 after acquiring an additional 20,778 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Sentinus LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 34,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 7,204 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Capital Management Associates NY purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,196,000.
About iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF
The iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers ETF (PICK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of global metals mining, extraction or production firms, excluding gold and silver mining firms. PICK was launched on Jan 31, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
