iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD) Short Interest Update

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTD – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 326,300 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the May 15th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 856,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $310,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $319,000.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ IBTD traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $24.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,065,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 894,227. iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $24.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.75.

iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.0931 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF (IBTD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2023 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2023. The fund will terminate in December 2023. IBTD was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2023 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.