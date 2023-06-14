iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Acquired by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,228 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IAU. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.40% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock traded up $0.28 on Wednesday, reaching $37.11. 438,329 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,975,148. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $37.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.21.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.