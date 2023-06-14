iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD) Short Interest Update

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF (NASDAQ:WOOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decrease of 84.0% from the May 15th total of 45,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ WOOD traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $73.59. 7,072 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,681. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.53 and its 200-day moving average is $73.34. iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF has a 12-month low of $63.78 and a 12-month high of $81.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.52 million, a P/E ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $1.3364 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,054,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 21,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF in the 1st quarter worth $234,000.

iShares Global Timber & Forestry ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Timber & Forestry Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 publicly-traded companies engaged in the ownership, management or upstream supply chain of forests and timberlands.

