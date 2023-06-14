iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Hits New 1-Year High at $75.29

iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $75.29 and last traded at $75.25, with a volume of 62297 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $74.77.

iShares Global 100 ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.79.

Get iShares Global 100 ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Global 100 ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Kalos Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $35,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.