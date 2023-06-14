iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT) Sets New 52-Week Low at $50.63

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.63 and last traded at $50.65, with a volume of 656901 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $50.64.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $973,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $423,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $373,000. GSB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 107,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after acquiring an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

