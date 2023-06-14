iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN) Short Interest Update

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 366.2% from the May 15th total of 493,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 897,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 151.4% in the first quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FAS Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 636.1% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FALN traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.14. 102,570 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,013,676. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.92. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $23.41 and a 12-month high of $26.19.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1119 per share. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

