iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.20

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 9617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.
iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.
About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF
The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.
