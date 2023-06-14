iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $75.20

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:SUSL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $75.20 and last traded at $75.20, with a volume of 9617 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $74.72.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.74. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

About iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 372,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,010,000 after purchasing an additional 32,884 shares during the last quarter. RCS Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF during the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 155,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,292,000 after acquiring an additional 57,367 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 88.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,734,000 after acquiring an additional 66,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dentgroup LLC grew its position in iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 7,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares ESG MSCI USA Leaders ETF (SUSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Leaders index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap firms with the highest ESG ratings, weighted by market-cap within each sector buckets. SUSL was launched on May 7, 2019 and is managed by BlackRock.

