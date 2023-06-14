iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF) Shares Sold by Financial Connections Group Inc.

Financial Connections Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (NASDAQ:EMXF – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,371 shares of the company’s stock after selling 621 shares during the period. Financial Connections Group Inc. owned 1.03% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMXF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Crestone Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 27,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $35.98. 4,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,356. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF has a 1 year low of $30.59 and a 1 year high of $38.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.82 and its 200 day moving average is $34.63. The firm has a market cap of $50.38 million, a PE ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.63.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.2427 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF (EMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap equities in emerging markets, screened for positive ESG rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EM ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.