iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Facet Wealth Inc.

Facet Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 212,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105,742 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 1.3% of Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Facet Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $20,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,919,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,550,736,000 after purchasing an additional 392,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 34.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,024,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,881,973,000 after acquiring an additional 10,183,968 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,847,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,549,923,000 after acquiring an additional 610,473 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,778,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,373,189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,925,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,754,499 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

AGG traded up $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 827,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,971,893. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.83. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $93.20 and a twelve month high of $104.39.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.