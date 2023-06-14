iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stake Boosted by Frontier Asset Management LLC

Frontier Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,039 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,435 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 6.9% of Frontier Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Frontier Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 16,508,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,342,910,000 after buying an additional 175,871 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,690,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,107,256,000 after buying an additional 1,807,554 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,992,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,839,259,000 after buying an additional 1,201,936 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,994,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,071,491,000 after purchasing an additional 90,519 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $437.31 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $437.98. The company has a market cap of $325.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $417.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $405.35.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

