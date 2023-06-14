iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Stake Reduced by Essential Planning LLC.

Essential Planning LLC. cut its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.6% of Essential Planning LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Essential Planning LLC.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 980.0% during the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 248,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,149,000 after buying an additional 225,245 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,299,000 after buying an additional 574 shares during the period. American Planning Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97,400.0% during the 4th quarter. American Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 203.9% in the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,687,000 after purchasing an additional 80,078 shares during the last quarter. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SHY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.28. The stock had a trading volume of 859,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,633,243. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.81. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $80.48 and a twelve month high of $83.10.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

