IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF) Short Interest Up 66.7% in May

IP Group Plc (OTCMKTS:IPZYF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 66.7% from the May 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

IP Group Price Performance

Shares of IP Group stock remained flat at $0.74 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.77. IP Group has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $0.81.

Get IP Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of IP Group from GBX 147 ($1.84) to GBX 133 ($1.66) in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th.

IP Group Company Profile

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, growth capital, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for IP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.