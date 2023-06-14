IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 5.5%

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5.5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $11.56 and last traded at $11.21. Approximately 7,387,600 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 5,744,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IONQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IonQ in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of IonQ in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

IonQ Stock Down 3.4 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.31 and a beta of 1.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

IonQ ( NYSE:IONQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. IonQ had a negative net margin of 531.99% and a negative return on equity of 15.32%. The business had revenue of $3.81 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other IonQ news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total value of $82,939.68. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,597,272.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 246,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,597,272.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 11,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $123,357.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 495,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,868. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in IonQ by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in IonQ by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in IonQ by 10.4% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 26,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 906,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,577,000 after acquiring an additional 3,473 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of IonQ by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 25,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.18% of the company’s stock.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems. It sells access to quantum computers with 20 qubits. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services' (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

