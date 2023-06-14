Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders bought 2,299 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 119% compared to the typical volume of 1,048 call options.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on LITE. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Lumentum from $67.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lumentum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lumentum from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.27.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LITE traded up $3.36 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,066,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.53. Lumentum has a 12 month low of $42.00 and a 12 month high of $96.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.35, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Lumentum had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a positive return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $383.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.08 million. As a group, analysts predict that Lumentum will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LITE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,040,000. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 576.4% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 680,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,410,000 after purchasing an additional 579,835 shares during the last quarter. Tairen Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,405,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lumentum by 50.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,716,000 after purchasing an additional 405,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.It offers tunable transponders, transceivers, and transmitter modules; tunable lasers, receivers, and modulators; transport products, such as reconfigurable optical add/drop multiplexers, amplifiers, and optical channel monitors, as well as components, including 980nm, multi-mode, and Raman pumps; and switches, attenuators, photodetectors, gain flattening filters, isolators, wavelength-division multiplexing filters, arrayed waveguide gratings, multiplex/de-multiplexers, and integrated passive modules.

