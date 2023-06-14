Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 231.5% in May

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 231.5% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.07.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 42.6% during the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the first quarter worth about $25,000.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

