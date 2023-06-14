Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Short Interest Up 231.5% in May

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 160,800 shares, an increase of 231.5% from the May 15th total of 48,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 258,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF stock remained flat at $24.94 on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 221,343. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.84. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $25.07.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.1223 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.
